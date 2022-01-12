Cool Things To Do In Spain

There is so much to do in Spain. From the food, the drinks and the culture, there are plenty of opportunities to get a Spanish experience no matter what your interests! In this post, we will cover some fun things you can do whilst in Spain.

Take a city break in Barcelona

Barcelona is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Spain for a reason – it is full of history, culture and amazing architecture. A wander around the city will take you past La Sagrada Familia, Park Guell, Casa Batllo and more. There’s also plenty to do in terms of nightlife and shopping.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Visit a Flamenco show in Seville

Flamenco is a traditional type of Spanish folk music and dance that originates from Andalusia. If you want to see a truly authentic Flamenco show, head to Seville – the birthplace of Flamenco.

Explore the beaches of Costa del Sol

The Costa del Sol is a stretch of coastline in southern Spain that is known for its lovely beaches. Whether you’re looking to relax on the sand or enjoy some water sports, there’s a beach for you on the Costa del Sol.

Sample some traditional tapas in Madrid

One of the best ways to get a feel for Spanish culture and cuisine is to try out some traditional tapas. A few popular choices include tortilla española, jamón ibérico, padrón peppers and more!

Take an excursion from Gibraltar

If you want to take a trip outside of Spain for a day or two, why not take a trip to Gibraltar? It’s only about an hour away by ferry, and there are plenty of things to do in Gibraltar. You can go on boat trips around the beautiful rock of Gibraltar, visit the world-famous Barbary Macaques or even get up close with some furry friends at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Hit some casinos!

If you’re the type of person who loves to gamble, then casinos in Spain are a great option. Not only do they have lots of games, but many also offer live entertainment and theme nights, so it’s easy for visitors to get involved with the local culture. You don’t have to go to a physical casino to enjoy these games though, as you can travel around Spain while having fun using online sites like jackpotcity casino. They have a great selection of casino games to keep you entertained!

Head out into the countryside

Spain has some stunning countryside, so it’s definitely worth considering getting outside the city for a few days. Take a trip to La Rioja, where you can enjoy outdoor activities like canoeing, mountain biking, and hiking. Alternatively, check out the mountains of Catalonia or go camping in Andalucia!

Wine tours

As mentioned above, wine tours are popular in La Rioja. It is a good idea to go with someone who knows more about the region’s wines as they can show you around and give you an insight into how the wine is produced. If you have time, it’s also worth checking out some of the other wine-producing regions in Spain.