Brit drug smuggler reveals life in hell-on-earth prison in Thailand.

Brit Jonathan Wheeler was sentenced to 50 years in prison and had been threatened with the death penalty. He had been caught smuggling two kilos of cocaine. He spent 18 years at a Thai prison and speaking to Billy Moore on the All or Nothing podcast he revealed what his time was like in the hell-on-earth Bang Kwang prison.

He told Billy how he saw a fellow inmate killed. Jonathan said: “When the guy had his face covered in shampoo in the shower another Thai guy bashed his head in with this lump of metal,”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Literally like a pumpkin… bashed his head with his brains hanging out.”

Billy has also spent time in jail. He asked Jonathan: “Were you watching that?”

Jonathan stated: “Yeah I wasn’t far away.”

“You imagine you’ve got soap on your face, someone’s behind you at the shower troughs, and he just keeps pounding your head when you’re on the ground as well.”

Jonathan entered prison when he was 33 years old and left at 51. Many things had changed in that time and he told host Billy how returning to the UK was a shock. He commented: “Didn’t recognise any cars, underground trains talking to you, smoking cigarettes and people were going mad; barmaids going ‘what the f*** are you doing?’”

Jonathan has made a new life for himself and has put the past where it belongs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.