Breaking: Suspect arrested over murder of Brit family

Breaking: Suspect arrested over the murder of a Brit family found dead in the French Alps nine years ago.

Police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of the British family. The shocking attack took place in the French Alps in 2012 when unknown attackers gunned down Brit businessman Saad al-Hilli, his wife Iqbal, and Suhaila al-Allaf his mother-in-law.

The attackers also shot and killed French cyclist Sylvain Mollier. He was shot at point-blank range seven times.

The French authorities have confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with the shocking murders.

Late last year a lake in the area near the crime scene was cordoned off as the investigation continued. Prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis commented: “The Chevaline case is continuing, and still involves an investigating judge and investigators.”

Another source commented at the time: “It’s a chance for the new legal team to examine elements of the case, including inconsistencies in the testaments of witnesses.”


When queried on whether a reconstruction of the attack was being carried out the source explained: “Not technically – it’s more a chance for the team to familiarise themselves with the scene.”

