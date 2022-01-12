Breadline Britain: Brit mum reveals how she resorted to eating dog food as she struggled to raise her three children.

One mum has shared her story as part of a new film by the charity Magic Breakfast. The film highlights poverty in the UK and was shared with The Mirror.

The Mum had been left struggling as she fought to raise her kids. She revealed: “Hunger is something that should not be going on in England.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Many years that I have gone without – you could see the bones jutting out of my chest because I had three children and it’s me they’re relying on.

“I remember things being really bad, to the point where at times I ate dog food.”

The Mum went on to talk about how getting a job would not make her any better off as she would lose benefits that had previously supported the family. She commented: “Things that you were once entitled to, now you’re no longer entitled to those things, then you realise you’re working and still in poverty.

“In my opinion the system is broken, it doesn’t seem to reflect the needs of the modern family.”

The YouTube film called No Child Too Hungry shows the poverty that many people are living in and how desperate people can get.

“For the people that earn just enough not to get any help, I think that section of people struggle a lot”, explained a community nurse during the film.

“All their income goes on bills and rent, and then there’s nothing left over.

“It’s hard with the children. I have had sleepless nights thinking about whether I’m going to have enough for the shopping.

“That’s a terrible thing to worry about – how you’re going to feed your baby.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.