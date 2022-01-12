BISHOP OF MALLORCA travels to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis on Friday January 14.

Even the Pope has to put up with the inconvenience of the pandemic and accept that not all of the traditions of the Church can take place according to a timetable.

There is a requirement known as the ‘ad limina’ which requires Bishops from different areas of the Catholic world to travel to the Vatican City every five years to allow for a pilgrimage to the tombs of the Apostles Peter and Paul.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This importantly reminds them of the longevity of the Catholic Faith and the fact that the founders of the Church have created a heritage which is passed from Pope to Pope over the centuries based on the example of St Peter.

They also meet with his spiritual successor, in this case Pope Francis, to discuss matters of an ecclesial nature and also report on how their own diocese is progressing since the last meeting.

Originally, it was planned that all 22 bishops from the Balearics, Catalonia and Valencia would form the second group of visiting bishops, but with one, Sergi Gordo testing positive for Covid, some 21, including Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull actually made the trip, more than seven years since they last attended in 2014.

Thank you for reading ‘Bishop of Mallorca travels to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.