Armed attacker waltzes into Spanish police station

Armed attacker waltzes into a Spanish police station. The man was armed with a knife and soon met his match.

The armed man entered a police station in Spain’s Girona on Monday, January 10. The 21-year-old was carrying a large knife and threatened officers at the police station which is shared by the local police and the Mossos d’Esquadra.

The whole incident was caught on CCTV. The young man entered the waiting room of the police station where he threatened officers. Officers swooped in and tasered the man after he attempted to flee. The officers restrained him and he was sent for a medical examination.

The man was found to have questionable mental health so was sent to the Santa Caterina psychiatric centre in Salt. He has now been admitted to the psychiatric centre.

According to the Mossos d’Esquadra, they do not believe he has any links to jihadist terrorism. The man was arrested and has been accused of threatening and assaulting police officers.

