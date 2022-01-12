Adverse effects of vaccination in children

The Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) in the United States has listed in its latest report, the adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccination in children. The information is based on the experience of vaccinating a little over eight million children aged between five and 11 in November and December 2021.

Of the eight million children vaccinated only 4,149 suffered mild effects and only 100 suffered effects that were considered serious.

Three of the children passed away after receiving their vaccination, two of whom had a complicated medical situation and third died from flu.

Mild symptoms

Of the 4,149 reported cases showing mild symptoms, 704 had the dose administered incorrectly, 925 was a problem with the preparation of the product and 1,183 were listed as unclassified – cause unknown. In 326 cases too little vaccine was given.

Adverse side-effects

The most common non-serious side effects were vomiting (326 cases), fever (296), headache (260) and syncope (fainting or passing out – 256).

In the serious cases 29 were for high fever, 21 for problematic vomiting, 15 for an increase in troponin a protein found in the heart muscles, 12 for chest pain and 11 for elevated C-reactive protein, which is a marker in plasma indicating suspected infection or inflammation.

16 alleged cases of myocarditis (allergic reaction) have also been reported and are under investigation. The data collected shows that the rate of myocarditis for the Pfizer vaccine to be two cases per million doses, ten times lower than that found in teenagers.

Vaccination in children

Paediatrician and Epidemiologist Quique Bassat, a member of the committee of the Spanish Association of Paediatrics says these figures are “very reassuring”. The results reinforce the message that vaccines for children under 12 are very safe . ”

These are “very reassuring” figures that confirm that myocarditis is related to the total dose of the vaccine.

Coverage in Spain

According to a report published on Monday by the Ministry of Education, 34.9% of boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 11 have already received the first dose of the vaccine. The second is scheduled eight weeks after the first.

According to the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), children are affected less than adults by Covid-19, however they are not immune. 3,486 minors have been hospitalised since the start of the pandemic, 199 have required treatment in ICU and 25 have died.

In three quarters of the children admitted to ICU, they developed the serious Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) associated with the coronavirus, a sequel that causes inflammation of some organs and tissues.

The CDC findings should reassure parents that the adverse side effects of the Covid-19 vaccination in children are far less serious than those of not being vaccinatedvaccinated.

