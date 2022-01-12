A special tax for the unvaccinated? Quebec is studying it

Quebec, the Canadian province, is currently studying the possibility of imposing a special tax for those people who are unvaccinated. The notion of a tax is under consideration due to the impact of the unvaccinated on the health system.

Unveiled on Tuesday by Provincial Prime Minister, Francois Legault, the proposal follows the declaration by the Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, that provinces have to consider making vaccinations mandatory.

Legault confirmed at a press conference that the attitude of anti-vaxxers had consequences for the health system, and that it was not fair for others to fund their refusal. Deniers he said “place a very important burden” on the health system and that it is “normal” for the majority of the population to demand a response to their attitude.

The rapid increase in infections has according to the minister caused the saturation of the health system, with more confirmed cases in the last 40 days that the whole of 2020.

Such is the pressure on the health, Ontario has allowed 300 health professionals with foreign degrees to work in hospitals. They will also another 5,700 extra workers, including nursing students, medical students and other students from health programs, to help alleviate the pressure.

In some regions hospitals have had to postpone operations due to the pressure from ill Covid-19 patients. In Quebec, 10% of the population is unvaccinated but they account for more than 50% of the hospitalisations.

The special tax for the unvaccinated is not supported by everyone, with those who have medical conditions voicing their disapproval. Those opposed to vaccines have gone online to accuse Legault of “psychological warfare”.

