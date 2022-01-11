Woman found dead with body ‘partially eaten’

A woman who was reported missing in December has been found dead with her body partially eaten according to Police in Ayshire. The officers who discovered the body say that it had been gnawed at by wildlife, possibly a fox or badger.

It is believed that the woman went missing after her car broke down near Monkton in Ayrshire. The 55 year-old is thought to have walked away from her Citroen car when it broke down a little over a week before Christmas.

A missing persons inquiry was launched after the woman’s car was found on a country road.

The woman from the Airdrie is understood to have begun walking through fields near the Ayrshire village on 18 December, after phoning for a car recovery service.

Her body was found the following day about a mile from her car with help from a sniffer dog.

Police confirmed on Monday that her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20pm on Saturday, December 18, police were called to a report of a possible abandoned Citroen car found on an unclassified road near to Monkton.

“Officers attended and the initial investigations failed to trace the registered keeper and officers started a missing person enquiry.

“Around 4.55pm on Sunday, December 19, officers searching for the missing 55-year-old woman found a body in a field approximately one mile from where the car was discovered.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

According to an unnamed source, the woman had phoned the AA to try to get them to come and help. But rather than waiting with the vehicle, she got out and walked away, cutting through the fields where she died.

Police always advise to stay with your vehicle unless there is reason not to do so, why this woman didn’t is unclear but it did result in the woman being found dead with her body partially eaten by animals in the area.

