Twelve Andalucian researchers among the most cited in the world

In the 2021 edition of ‘Highly-Cited Researchers’ – carried out by the Clarivate Analytics company since 2001 – the prestigious international list of highly cited researchers, no fewer than twelve are from Andalucia. They are researchers who stand out in the fields of computer science, engineering, and the environment.

As highlighted by the Ministry of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge, and Universities, this annual list recognises scientists from around the world who have achieved a high level of accomplishment in their work, and have been cited the most times by their peers.

This ranking has been carried out for the past decade, recognising researchers with exceptional influence. It is highly respected by the scientific community, since the academics included in it account for one in every 1,000 of the world population of scientists.

On this occasion, the majority of recognized Andalucians are affiliated primarily with the University of Granada, with eight in total. The rest are associated – first, second, or both – with the universities of Seville (2), Jaen (2), Pablo de Olavide (1), and other organizations such as the Doñana Biological Station (EBD), belonging to the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC).

Prepared by the Web of Science (WoS) scientific information platform, the list highlights pioneering researchers in their fields, whose leadership is demonstrated by the production of multiple articles highly cited by their colleagues.

This list identifies less than 0.1 per cent of scientists in the world, highlighting those who have published research papers ranked within the highest 1 per cent of citations in their field, and year of publication. Although it is published annually, the data refer to the last ten years (2010-2020), so that it is not a specific assessment, but rather a recognition of continuous paths of excellence.

Computer science prevails as the field in which Andalucian scientists stand out, followed by engineering, the environment and ecology, agricultural sciences, and mathematics. Francisco Herrera, a researcher from the University of Granada has been highly cited twice: in the area of ​​computer science, and engineering.

The ‘Highly Cited Researchers’ study, identifies 6,602 researchers from more than 1,300 universities and research organisations, in 70 countries, covering 21 areas of knowledge.

Spain is in eighth position of all the countries in the list, with the largest number of cited researchers in the world, having a total of 109. This is three more than in 2020, an improvement of one place compared to the previous edition.

The ranking is led by the United States (2,622 researchers), China (935), and the United Kingdom (492), as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

