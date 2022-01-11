Treasure hunting badger unearths treasure trove in Spain

Treasure hunting badger unearths a treasure trove of Roman-era Coins in Spain.

In what is being called an exceptional discovery more than 200 Roman-era coins were discovered in Spain thanks to a treasure hunting badger. The badger is thought to have been foraging for food when it unearthed the coins and discarded them. In January 2021, Spain was hit hard by storm Filomena. It is believed that the storm and the cold weather made the badger dig deep, which led to it discovering the coins.

The Roman coins were discovered in La Cuesta cave, Berceo in Spain’s Austrias according to archaeologists. Scientists from Madrid’s Autonomous University have revealed their findings in the Journal of Prehistory and Archaeology.

According to the BBC, the archaeologists believe that the badger had dug deep in the search of food when the storm hit. They believe it managed to get its legs into a small crack and dig up the coins.

The badger discarded the coins as it could not eat them. The animal had left the coins in front of its den which led the archaeologists to discover a staggering 209 Roman-era coins.

According to the archaeologists, the find is exceptional as the coins come from between the third and fifth centuries AD. El Pais reported that the coins were made in Constantinople.

The scientists are thinking about returning to the site in the hopes of finding more coins and other artefacts. Maybe the badger will help them out and dig up other treasures too.

