Tragedy as crash claims football player’s life

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Tragedy as crash claims football player’s life
Image: Pixabay

Tragedy as crash claims Turkish football player’s life.

The tragedy unfolded in Turkey on Tuesday, January 11. The 27-year-old Turkish Premier league player Ahmet Çalik lost his life in a traffic accident. He had played for Konyaspor.

According to reports, Çalik’s vehicle had been travelling on the Ankara-Niğde road in the Hacilar district of Gölbaşi. At around 9am in the morning the car overturned.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The player had been travelling alone in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The football world was shocked as Turkey announced the footballer’s death. Paramedics had rushed to the scene of the incident but were unable to save his life.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. So far no further details are known regarding the cause of the accident but reportedly there were witnesses.

Many people have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the football star. One person commented: “You were so young ! R.I.P #AhmetCalik


Another person said: “Devastated to hear such a tragic news. My deepest condolences strength and love to Ahmets family @GalatasaraySK @kirmizikara and @MilliTakimlar

May he live forever in everyone’s hearts and memories and be never forgotten. Rest in peace Ahmet. #AhmetCalik

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here