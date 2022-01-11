Tragedy as crash claims football player’s life

Tragedy as crash claims Turkish football player’s life.

The tragedy unfolded in Turkey on Tuesday, January 11. The 27-year-old Turkish Premier league player Ahmet Çalik lost his life in a traffic accident. He had played for Konyaspor.

According to reports, Çalik’s vehicle had been travelling on the Ankara-Niğde road in the Hacilar district of Gölbaşi. At around 9am in the morning the car overturned.

The player had been travelling alone in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The football world was shocked as Turkey announced the footballer’s death. Paramedics had rushed to the scene of the incident but were unable to save his life.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. So far no further details are known regarding the cause of the accident but reportedly there were witnesses.

Many people have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the football star. One person commented: “You were so young ! R.I.P #AhmetCalik”

Another person said: “Devastated to hear such a tragic news. My deepest condolences strength and love to Ahmets family @GalatasaraySK @kirmizikara and @MilliTakimlar

May he live forever in everyone’s hearts and memories and be never forgotten. Rest in peace Ahmet. #AhmetCalik”

