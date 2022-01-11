THE latest addition to Fuengirola’s Marenostrum is the Fulanita Fest which takes its name from Madrid’s Fulanita de tal bar which has become a landmark in the lesbian scene with its motto ‘The Future is Female’.

It is a feminine festival that aims to pay tribute to the many highly successful women in music but is also intended to be highly inclusive and to appeal to those who enjoy inventive and professionally present music.

Booked so far to appear are Rigoberta Bandini, María Peláe, Delaporte and DJ Rocío Saiz whilst heavily involved with the event is local musical icon Javier Ojeda,

Fuengirola Council which is behind the entire Marenostrum Festival sees this special evening taking place on Saturday May 28 as yet another way of attracting visitors from outside of the municipality to stay for a few nights in Fuengirola’s many hotels.

It’s not just female musicians as there will be a women’s football tournament either side of the concert as well as comedy and book readings, all of which promote women as part of the tapestry of life.

Tickets for the event cost €32 from https://marenostrumfuengirola.com.

Looking at those taking part, Bandini is currently one of the new musical phenomena of the season, thanks to hit singles like Perra and Let’s see what happens.

For her part, María Peláe is one of the new Malaga hitmakers with releases such as La Niña and Let them come for me.

Delaporte -whose latest release is the EP Abril – is at the forefront of female electronic pop whilst Rocío Saiz is one of the pillars of Spanish indie pop and will present Amor amargo.

