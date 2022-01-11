USA: Spider-Man swings past Titanic in box office records

USA: Spider-Man swings past Titanic and sinks it in box office records.

USA – Sony and Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has shattered expectations at the box office as it swings past Titanic in the records. The film starring Tom Holland also saw previous Spidey actors, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, return to the hero’s costume.

The new movie in the Spider-Man franchise achieved $33 million (€29.2 million) for the fourth consecutive weekend, Deadline reports, bringing its 24-day domestic total to $668.753 million (€590.391 million), which is higher than the unadjusted totals of Jurassic World ($652 million/€576 million) and Titanic ($659 million/€582 million) to place it in sixth place on the domestic all-timers list.

Next up for the film is another Tom Holland movie: Avengers: Infinity War, which grossed $678.7 million (€598.9 million) and Black Panther ($700 million/€618 million), both 2018 films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered at the Fox Village Theatre in Los Angeles on December 13, 2021, and was theatrically released in the United States on December 17, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. In what is Sony Pictures high-grossing film, the movie also became the highest-grossing film of 2021 despite its late release in the year.

Actor Andrew Garfield recently revealed it was ‘very fun’ to lie about being in the latest Spider-Man movie after appearing alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.



The 38-year-old actor told The Wrap: “It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie. “It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.” He continued: “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun,” he added, referring to a party game about concealing your identity.

“There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying’. I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do. “I placed myself in that position of, well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theatre? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?”

Garfield said the answer to all those questions was pretty clear, adding: “I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theatre when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want. “It’s been a rare experience to play that mass game of Werewolf with every single Spider-Man fan in the world. That’s been incredibly fun.”

