Spanish guitarist dies at 80

Spanish guitarist from Cadiz dies at 80.

Domingo Villero Jurado died on Monday, January 10 at the age of 80. His death has been mourned by the Mayor of Cadiz José María González, along with the music world.

The mayor expressed his condolences on behalf of the government to Domingo’s son, Domingo Villero Carro, and to the extended family of the artist along with his friends.

The guitarist was self-taught and was native to Spain’s Cadiz. The mayor commented that Domingo “always, from a very young age, took Cádiz to all the tablaos, theatres and halls where he performed his art as a guitarist, not only in Spain but also abroad”.

The guitarist had been accompanied by flamenco greats and copla artists including Mariana Cornejo, Chano Lobato, José Mercé, Carmen Sevilla and Marifé de Triana.

The mayor took to Twitter and said: “A big hug to the family and friends of the guitarist Domingo Villero Jurado, especially to his son, to the comrade @DomingoVillero.

“One of those people who built the history of our flamenco through the strings of his guitar is leaving us.”

