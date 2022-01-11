Sex predator jailed for life

Tattooed Tom Rodwell, 31, of Acklam, Middlesbrough was branded a sex predator today and jailed for life for raping five women. Branded a sex predator, the would-be paramedic used Tinder to meet the woman.

The Teeside Crown Court heard that he submitted his victims to sexual and physical harm, manipulating them and made them feel worthless. This was confirmed in a series of statements by the victims who told the court how Rodwell, who previously worked for HMRC, the Royal Navy in Scotland, at an NHS call centre and who was training to be a paramedic, shattered their confidence and forced them into sexual acts.

Passing sentence, Judge Paul Watson QC said the defendant was “addicted to a sense of power” he had over the women, whose lives he had “ruined”.

Speaking directly to the defendant he said: “You are a callous, unfeeling sexual predator whose only concern is for your own gratification.”

Rodwell, who had faced similar charges in Scotland but was never convicted, admitted to a series of 10 rape offences against his five victims over a period of three years.

Richard Bennett, prosecuting, told the court: “The defendant, using social media, would contact a number of single young women and once in contact with them, he would physically and sexually abuse them.

“In addition to the physical and sexual abuse, he would psychologically manipulate them and in some cases make them feel worthless.”

Mr Bennett said Rodwell had told his first victim he was into “rough sex” but the barrister added: “It would become apparent that the defendant did not realise or seem to care that he needed consent.”

Rodwell admitted raping her at least four times.

He told his second victim he wanted to get her pregnant and threw her contraceptive pills in the bin. She took this to be a joke only for him to rape her the second time they met.

One of the woman, the third victim, said she had considered suicide after being raped by Rodwell several times. She said he had “gas-lighted” her and made her feel that she needed him.

The fourth was raped by Rodwell in a hotel, where he beat her repeatedly. He later claimed he could not remember what happened but said his “ex liked it”.

The final victim told of how Rodwell said he wanted to “own her” and “choke her”.

Andrew Turton, defending, said there was no clear explanation for Rodwell’s offending, but drink was involved. He said: “He is unable to explain to me or to the court why he had these preoccupations and why there were deviant elements in terms of control and violence. It appears alcohol played a part.”

Judge Watson jailed Rodwell for life with a minimum term of 12 years before he can be considered for parole. The sex predator he has also been issued with a restraining order from ever contacting the woman again.

