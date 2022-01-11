BREAKING: Restrictions on large outdoor events in Scotland to be lifted

Breaking News – Restrictions on large outdoor events in Scotland are to be lifted from next Monday.

Restrictions on large outdoor events in Scotland are to be lifted from next Monday, including football matches and concerts.

There has been a limit of 500 people at outdoor events since Boxing Day and large Hogmanay events were also cancelled.

This will mean fans can return to stadiums when the Scottish Premiership’s winter break ends and that Scotland’s Six Nations rugby matches will not have to be played behind closed doors next month.

Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament that the limit of 500 people would be removed from Monday 17 January, meaning Celtic’s match with Hibernian can be played in front of a full crowd at Celtic Park.

However, restrictions on indoor events and venues will stay in place until January 24 with Ms Sturgeon hoping they can also be lifted.

The measures were put in place by the Scottish government in a bid to slow down the spread of the Omicron variant, with Ms Sturgeon saying there are now indications that the country was “starting to turn the corner” after a massive spike in cases.

Some business leaders have said that the restrictions had failed to make a “meaningful difference” to infection levels and were causing “enormous damage” to some sectors.

Pressure has been growing to define how Scotland can “live safely” with Covid and ease restrictions.

However, Ms Sturgeon insisted that the restrictions had “helped to mitigate to some extent the impact of the Omicron wave,” with positive cases estimated to be about 30,000 a day at the beginning of January rather than the initial projection of 50,000 per day.

She added: “It is very likely that the situation we face now, though serious, would have been even more challenging without the renewed sacrifices made by people across the country over these last few weeks.”

