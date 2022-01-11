Powerful 6.6-magnitude quake hits Cyprus

Powerful 6.6-magnitude quake hits off the west coast of Cyprus.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the powerful quake hit early on Tuesday morning. The quake hit 30 miles west-northwest of the town of Polis. The quake was registered at 1:07am GMT and was said to be relatively shallow but strong.

The USGS reported that the quake was felt across Cyprus and in other places including Lebanon, Israel and Turkey. Some people who were awake at that time of the morning headed out onto the streets as far away as the capital of Nicosia when they felt the quake.

Speaking to AFP, one resident from Nicosia said: “It was frightening. The whole building was shaking endlessly,”

“I thought it will never end.”

A French teacher from Limassol told AFP: “We were in bed and it woke us up — it really went on for a long time.”

She explained how her friends on the West Coast felt their building shake and how their fireplace “was making a noise like a horror film”.

According to the USGS’s preliminary assessment, it is unlikely there would be casualties or much damage from the quake. The quake registered in at a depth of 51 kilometres according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

40 people were killed back in 1953 when a 6.3 magnitude quake hit the region. The Paphos area was the worst hit and hundreds of homes were destroyed.

