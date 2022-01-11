Former Neighbours actress Miranda Fryer dies aged 34.

Former Neighbours actress Miranda Fryer, who played Sky Bishop/Mangel on the popular Australian soap, dies in her sleep aged 34.

According to her family confirmed to TV Tonight, Fryer didn’t wake up last Thursday at her home in Glen Iris, Melbourne. Fryer starred in the TV show from 1989 to 1991 and was the first child actor contracted to the long-running series when she appeared on-screen at just 18 months old.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



No cause of death has been revealed but her family said she had a heart condition, according to the Daily Mail.

“True soulmates, Miranda and Arthur were making plans to start their family, when one day last week she went to sleep and never woke up. We do not know why,” her family said in a statement.

“She had had some health issues with her heart. Maybe her beautiful persona was just too good for this world of ours. We, who all loved her so much, shall treasure the memories she has left us with and mourn our loss forever.

“A beautiful child, stunning teenager, beautiful inside, and out… a woman, with so much love and happiness given and received. So many friends, so much still to offer this world, gone.”

Fryer played the on-screen daughter of couple Joe Mangel and Kerry Bishop – played by actors Mark Little and Linda Hartley-Clark – a role later reprised by Stephanie McIntosh from 2003 to 2007 and again from 2015 to 2020.

Fryer’s mother, Traci Hunter, told the Herald Sun: “She was the most wonderful daughter. She had so much love and passion for life.

“She was a truly kind, loving person, almost too good to be true… Miranda was adored by everyone.

“She just went to sleep and did not wake up. It is a terrible shock to us all.”

Fryer did not pursue acting further after leaving the soap and according to the Daily Mail, she trained as a nurse and was due to start work in the neuroscience department at Monash Hospital on February 7.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.