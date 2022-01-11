MIJAS COUNCIL recommends that customers buy sensibly during sales in order to ensure that there are no hidden surprises.

Under current legislation, stores are required to ensure that discounted products must have been on sale at a higher price for at least one month in order to ensure that cheap goods are not just bought in specially.

In addition, the price ticket should show the previous price as well as the percentage discount and from this year many electrical goods should have a three rather than two-year guarantee and this should still apply to goods in the sale.

Before purchasing establish the seller’s return policy as there is no legal requirement to take goods back or make a refund except in the case of damage, although online purchases are returnable within 14 days.

Many stores offer special credit cards or loans, so it is important to be fully aware of the obligations on the consumer as well as any ‘small print’.

In the event of any problems with suppliers within the municipality, it is possible to request assistance from the Consumer office in Las Lagunas, provided a formal complaint has been lodged with the seller and a minimum of 10 days has elapsed.

