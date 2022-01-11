Major East Enders character could be returning

After one East Enders star announced they were leaving, another huge character could be about to return



Adam Woodyatt, better known to hordes of East Enders fans as Ian Beale, could be about to make a shock return to the popular BBC soap. His character bowed out of Albert Square back in January 2021, to take on an acting role, playing the lead in a play called ‘Looking Good Dead’.

Speaking yesterday, January 9, on Channel 4’s ‘Sunday Brunch‘, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he might like to reprise his role. Adam appeared in the very first episode of the soap in 1985, and played his character of Ian Beale ever since, becoming a household name.

“I think as long as I live, I’m still going to be seen as Ian Beale. It doesn’t matter what I do, what else I do, where I go, Ian Beale is always going to be a part of my life”, he explained.

Speaking of his departure from the soap, “It’s not just my decision to make, it’s also EastEnders. I left because of the way the storyline was going, because Ian needed to go. Not me going ‘I want to leave’, or them saying ‘You’re going!’ that was the storyline”.

A return of as soon as May this year has been hinted at, which should be welcome news to Walford fans after Danny Dyer announced that he was quitting. Dyer has been the landlord of the Queen Vic since 2013, with several explosive storylines, but he has explained his intention to move on after nine years with the BBC.

It has been confirmed that he will be appearing in a rival drama on Sky, but no starting date, or further information, has been revealed yet, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

