Kamikaze Alicante driver hunted by the Guardia Civil

Kamikaze Alicante driver hunted by the Guardia Civil
Kamikaze Alicante driver hunted by the Guardia Civil. The driver was heading in the wrong direction on the AP-7.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are trying to hunt down a driver that headed in the wrong direction on the AP- 74 for more than 35 kilometres in the province of Alicante. The driver caused one accident and has so far evaded arrest.

The driver was heading in the wrong direction on the AP-7 in the areas of the Marina Alta and Marina Baixa. Officers are trying to discover if the driver made a mistake or carried out their actions on purpose in a kamikaze fashion.

The emergency services in Andalucia received multiple phone calls from worried witnesses at shortly after 1:30pm on Sunday, January 9. One of the callers alerted the emergency services to the fact that the car was travelling in the wrong direction at kilometre 604, in Marina Alta.

15 minutes later the car caused an accident at kilometre 639 in the area of Altea. The kamikaze driver dodged another vehicle causing the accident. Luckily though the driver was unhurt. Reportedly the vehicle must have left the motorway as officers from the Guardia Civil were unable to intercept it.

Officers from the Alicante Guardia Civil Traffic Group are trying to track down the driver and the car.


