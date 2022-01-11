ITV detective series Ridley starts filming with Adrian Dunbar.

Adrian Dunbar stars in the title role of the ITV detective drama Ridley. The series has begun filming in Lancashire and features the retired detective who has now taken on a consultancy role. The detective is set to reunite with DI Carol Farman, played by Bronagh Waugh known for The Fall and Unforgotten.

The show has been written by Paul Matthew Thompson who is well known for his work on ITV’s iconic detective drama Vera. The cast also features Terence Maynard, George Bukhari and Georgie Glen.

Adrian Dunbar revealed: “Ridley has begun shooting and we really couldn’t be off to a better start. Despite the wintry weather, everything from cast and crew right down to the catering is excellent. Bronagh Waugh has stepped into her character’s shoes seamlessly and we have been joined by some great actors with more to come.”

The series will feature four two-hour episodes that will be produced by West Road Pictures.

Jonathan Fisher stated: “It’s a real thrill for filming to be underway with such a top-rate cast starring alongside Adrian Dunbar and led by a superb production team. We can’t wait to share this absorbing new detective series with our audience.”

