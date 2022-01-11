Ikea: Sick pay cut for unvaccinated staff forced to self-isolate.
SICK pay for unvaccinated staff at Ikea stores in the UK, who are forced to self-isolate if they come into close contact with someone who has Covid, has been cut, the company has announced.
Swedish retail giants, Ikea, which employs about 10,000 people in the UK, said in a statement: “Following the vaccine roll out and changes in the Government’s isolation requirements, our approach to Covid-related absences evolved from the September 20, 2021 – an approach developed with our social partners and national co-worker committee.
“Fully vaccinated co-workers or those that are unvaccinated owing to mitigating circumstances which, for example, could include pregnancy or other medical grounds, will receive full pay.
“Unvaccinated co-workers without mitigating circumstances that test positive with Covid will be paid full company sick pay in line with our company absence policy.
“Unvaccinated co-workers without mitigating circumstances who have been identified as close contacts of a positive case will be paid Statutory Sick Pay.”
People in England who are fully vaccinated – with at least two doses of most of the approved vaccines including Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna – are not required to self-isolate if they have been in close contact with someone infected with Covid-19, reports the Evening Standard.
However, unvaccinated people contacted through the Government’s NHS Test and Trace scheme are required to self-isolate by law.
The company said workers who have not been jabbed will receive only statutory sick pay of £96.35 (€115.59) a week if they have to stay at home for that reason.
A spokesperson said: “We know this is a highly emotive topic and we appreciate there are many unique circumstances.
“As such, all will be considered on a case by case basis.”
