Ikea: Sick pay cut for unvaccinated staff

“Unvaccinated co-workers without mitigating circumstances who have been identified as close contacts of a positive case will be paid Statutory Sick Pay.”

People in England who are fully vaccinated – with at least two doses of most of the approved vaccines including Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna – are not required to self-isolate if they have been in close contact with someone infected with Covid-19, reports the Evening Standard.

However, unvaccinated people contacted through the Government’s NHS Test and Trace scheme are required to self-isolate by law.

The company said workers who have not been jabbed will receive only statutory sick pay of £96.35 (€115.59) a week if they have to stay at home for that reason.

A spokesperson said: “We know this is a highly emotive topic and we appreciate there are many unique circumstances.

“As such, all will be considered on a case by case basis.”

