Hundreds of pandemic fines issued in same week of Downing Street party

Hundreds of people were fined for breaking the Covid pandemic rules in the same week No 10 allegedly held a garden party at Downing Street during the first UK lockdown.

Scotland Yard has said it is in contact with the Cabinet Office with regards to allegations following a leaked bombshell email showing over 100 No 10 staff were invited to a garden party.

ITV News reported that 40 people allegedly attended the event.

During the same week between May 15 and 21 2020, 807 fixed penalty notices were issued for breaching Covid rules in England and Wales, according to the latest data from the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Figures show that a total of 118,963 were issued by police between March 27 2020 and December 16 2021.

Meanwhile, campaign group Covid Bereaved Families for Justice has written to the prime minister urging him to “do the right thing” and admit to whether he attended a garden party at Downing Street during the first lockdown in the UK.

The letter was signed by Hannah Brady, whose father’s death certificate was being signed on the same day as the gathering at No 10.

The letter stated: “It is now clear that whilst my dad’s death certificate was being signed and me and my younger sister were grieving alone, dozens of people were gathered, clutching a bottle they had been invited to bring, in the same place you told me you had done everything you could.”

“You can only imagine the pain, anguish and anger this news has brought to me and those of us lost a loved one to Covid-19.”

“To make matters worse, when asked about this event by Sky News you laughed, smirked and seemed to treat it as one big joke.”

