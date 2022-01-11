Hopping mad: Ryanair passenger blasts UK airport

Hopping mad: Injured Ryanair passenger blasts UK airport.

Dr Mallett is a retired NHS biomedical engineer. He has hit out at a UK airport and Ryanair claiming that was left hopping downstairs at Birmingham airport when staff would not help. Dr Mallett claims that he had asked Ryanair to help after he was injured on holiday and had requested a wheelchair in both Fuerteventura and Birmingham airport, according to Birmingham Live.

Ryanair has said that Dr Mallett made his request too late as the request was only made on the day of his flight. The doctor was helped out at Fuerteventura Airport by staff, although at Birmingham airport he was reportedly told that there were not enough staff to help.

Dr Mallett commented: “No one at all assisted me at BHX except a young lad at border control who got me through quickly,”

“Ryanair has never got back to me and BHX have not been very helpful, to say the least. I have been in plaster for three weeks now.”

He went on to add: “Hopping down the stairs is likely to have not helped as it was later confirmed I have a ruptured Achilles.”

The doctor is set to fly again from Birmingham airport but is apprehensive and has been tweeting the airport and the airline.

Doctor Mallett tweeted: “Pretty crap last week I must say. No help for me walking down the plane steps and then standing on a bus after asking for assistance. I wonder if that is what ruptured my Achilles?”

In a second tweet, he said: “Six days now with no answers. Not sure Birmingham Airport is the place to fly from if you are disabled, never mind if you are brave enough to rough it with Ryanair.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair explained the situation and said: “Mr Mallet requested special assistance on the same day of his flight.

“In order to guarantee the availability of special assistance, Ryanair requires passengers to request these services a minimum of 48 hours before the scheduled flight departure time.

“These requirements are outlined on our website, where Mr Mallet requested the service.”

