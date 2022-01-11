Exclusive interview: Outlander star Scott Kyle

WHEN internationally known actor Scott Kyle´s now-wife first suggested he try drama school as a 21-year-old supermarket worker, he didn´t know his career would take in working with director Ken Loach, and a role in one of the world’s most successful TV shows, Outlander.

From humble beginnings in a single parent family in Glasgow, Scott Kyle, 38, told the Euro Weekly News it was watching the work ethic of his mother – who had four jobs – that gave him the drive to succeed in one of the world’s most competitive industries.

Within his first year of drama school, while still working night shifts to continue to support his mother – and after learning fast that a regular income was far from a given in the acting world – Kyle had set up his own theatre company, NLP, which still tours today.

He said: “I went to college as a mature student and saw how difficult it was to get jobs, even for really talented actors.”

“I wanted to know how I could make a career out of acting and I found out what a theatre company was and set one up as a first-year student.”

Now, alongside his career working with some of the world´s biggest names, Kyle´s passion is to help others in the way others have helped him throughout his life.

His company NLP, which runs a children´s theatre workshops programme, is gearing up for its tour of North America later this year, while Scott regularly offers acting classes and workshops to vulnerable children across the world.

He is also working with a journalist on his first book titled It´s Not Where you Start.

Taking in his childhood and some of his biggest roles, the book explores how his career began and includes interviews his mother, a former neighbour who used to look after him, and the father who left the family when Kyle was three.

Speaking to EWN about his career, Scott Kyle explained that his time playing Ross the smith in the internationally acclaimed Outlander helped him to publicise some of the works close to his heart.

He said: “Growing up, I didn´t have a dad but there was a lot of people in the community who helped out.”

“My mum used to work multiple Jobs but there were lots of kind people who used to look after me and a local company even sponsored our football kit. I now sponsor that team.”

He explained this community support is what inspired him to help others, adding, “I think you should try to be the hero that you would like to turn up at your door.”

Scott Kyle went on: “Outlander changed everything, it opened lots of opportunities. I´m now trying to pass that on to give opportunities to others.”

As part of his work in the community, Kyle runs an annual Highlander Fling event which raises funds to support NLP and his children´s theatre work.

This year, the Fling has events planned in several countries, including in Florida in April, Canada in June, and Glasgow in September.

Kyle told the EWN this five-hour showcase of Scottish talent, with gallic singers and dancing, is “essentially a party,” and features acting workshops for both children and adults.

To get involved with the Highlander Fling, or for more about Scott Kyle´s career, visit https://www.scottkyle.co.uk/shows-tours.

