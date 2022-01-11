Customers fuming after energy company tells them to cuddle pets to keep warm

A British energy company has apologised after advising customers to cuddle their pets to keep warm.

A British energy company has apologised for the “poorly judged and unhelpful” advice to customers suggesting they should cuddle their pets to keep warm and exercise to lower their heating bills.

According to reports, SSE, which is owned by OVO Energy, suggested 10 “simple and cost-effective ways to keep warm this winter.”

The now-deleted web page said they recommend customers to eat bowls of oatmeal, cuddle pets and do star jumps.

In a statement sent to CNN today, January 11, a spokesperson for OVO Energy said: “Recently a link to a blog containing energy saving tips was sent to customers. We understand how difficult the situation will be for many of our customers this year.”

“We are working hard to find meaningful solutions as we approach this energy crisis, and we recognise that the content of this blog was poorly judged and unhelpful. We are embarrassed and sincerely apologise,” the spokesperson added.

Some businesses and homes in the UK have experienced increased energy bills in recent months as suppliers get to grips with a spike in wholesale gas prices.

Following the apology, British lawmaker Darren Jones, who chairs Parliament’s business select committee, tweeted: “Good, I’m glad they apologised. I’m not sure who signed off a marketing campaign telling people to wear a jumper and eat porridge instead of turning on the heating if you can’t afford it.”

Head of race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust Halima Begum said it was “offensive” and “inconsiderate” advice, particularly in regards to the exercise suggestion and the implications for those who are disabled.

Begum said 50 per cent of the 7 million people living in poverty in Britain are disabled or live in a family with a person in a wheelchair, “And they should starjump to maintain their basic right to warmth?” she wrote on Twitter.

