Death threats: Spanish health centre staff threatened in Cadiz.

Officers from the Guardia Civil in Cadiz’s Guadiaro have arrested a person who allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers after having threatened staff at the medical centre in San Enrique de Guadiaro.

According to the Armed Forces, the shocking events happened on Sunday, January 9. The detained person had headed to the local health centre and had been aggressive. The man was demanding that he be given methadone.

Staff at the health centre kindly informed him of the protocols in place around methadone but he became more aggressive and started to make threats. He left the medical centre threatening that he was going home to get his shotgun and that he would return and kill the staff.

Officers quickly attended the medical centre. The officers saw him leaving his house with a knife in his hand as he made his way back towards the medical centre. The officers detained him despite threats and aggressive behaviour towards them.

The man threatened to stab anyone who approached him. Officers from theGuardia Civil quickly subdued the man and detained him before he returned to the medical centre. They took the knife from him without being injured. The man has been handed over to the judicial authorities.

