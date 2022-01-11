David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, dies at age 65 in Italy.

In September the Italian Social Democrat David Sassoli contracted severe pneumonia. In late December he was admitted to an Italian hospital where he was said to be suffering from complications. Sassoli died at the age of 65 in the early hours of Tuesday morning, January 11.

He had been in hospital for more than two weeks in Italy and according to his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo he had been suffering from a dysfunction of his immune system.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Roberto took to Twitter and said: “The @EP_President

“David Sassoli passed away at 1.15 am on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano( PN), Italy, where he was hospitalized. The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours.”

Sassoli died in Italy’s Oncology Reference Centre (CRO) in Aviano. He had spent over two months recovering from pneumonia in Italy before returning to political activity. On December 26 he was admitted to hospital due to “serious complications following a dysfunction of his immune system”.

His hospital admission was kept quiet from the public for around a fortnight before his spokesperson announced that the President of the European Parliament’s public events had been cancelled.

Many political leaders had taken to social media to express their support and affection for the President of the European Parliament.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.