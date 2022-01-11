Covid numbers in Spain - Tuesday, January 11.

Here are the official Covid numbers in Spain, reported by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, January 11



Covid numbers in Spain have been released by the Ministry of Health, collected from the autonomous communities this Tuesday, January 11. It shows that 134,942 new cases have been registered, 79,601 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

These figures are higher than those of the corresponding day last week, when 117,775 positives were reported, showing an upward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

Official statistics reveal that the total number of infections in Spain has already risen to 7,592,242 since the start of the pandemic. The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days stands at 3,042.11 points per 100,000 inhabitants. This is compared to 2989.47 points yesterday, Monday 10. In the past two weeks, a total of 1,441,506 positives have been registered.

According to data collected by the Ministry, 247 new deaths were added today, compared with 116 on Monday 10. Up to 90,383 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the pandemic began in Spain.

Currently, there are 16,555 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, compared to 16,496, yesterday, Monday 10. There are 2,200 in the ICU, the same number as yesterday.

In the last 24 hours there have been 2,238 admissions (2,023 on Monday), and 2,153 new arrivals (997 on Monday). The occupancy rate of beds stands at 13.34 percent (13.40 per cent on Monday), and in ICUs at 23.50 per cent (23.58 per cent on Monday).

Autonomous communities have carried out 2,087,443 diagnostic tests, of which 915,509 have been either PCR or antigen tests. These achieved an overall rate of 4,438.89 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 38.31 per cent, down from 37.12 per cent on Monday 10. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below five per cent to consider the spread of the virus to be ‘controlled’, as reported by granadadigital.es.

