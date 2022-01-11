Spanish football: La Liga side Cádiz sack manager Álvaro Cervera.

LA LIGA side Cádiz sack manager Álvaro Cervera after a poor run of form which has left the Andalucia side in 19th position in the top Spanish league.

Rumours had been circulating in recent days about whether or not Cervera would be sacked by the club, who he has managed since 2016, and the move was confirmed by the club this morning (January 11).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The former Alicante FC manager, who played four games with the Spanish national team after debuting for Spain on September 4, 1991, led Cádiz back to La Liga in 2020 after a four year .

President Manuel Vizcaíno spoke to the media to announce the dismissal of Álvaro Cervera: “We have made a difficult decision, both professionally and personally. I hope that this decision will help us to steady the ship.”

“Cervera has been the best coach in the history of Cádiz, for many reasons. However, making the decisions that are best for the club at all times is my responsibility. I believe that Álvaro has been and is a great professional. He will go down in history because he deserves it,” he said.

“We are four points away from salvation. If we are four points away it is because I have done something wrong. We are at a time when a change had to be made.”

Vizcaíno continued: “These are hard times, complicated for everyone. It is not a day with many words. I have the obligation to try to keep Cádiz in La Liga and I will try until the end. After the Osasuna game, I understood that it was time. I am the most responsible. I accept the mistakes I have made. I think the team deserves more points. But you can’t wait any longer so as not to deteriorate the situation. A decision had to be made.”

Cádiz find themselves second from bottom after collecting 14 points from 20 games – only Levante are below them. The side lost 2-1 to Osasuna on January 9.

For more football news from Spain, please click the link here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.