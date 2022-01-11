Brit traveller faces 21 years behind bars after a brutal stabbing.

Brit traveller Craig Harris, 20, is reportedly facing 21 years in prison after being charged with the murder of a chef in Norway.

According to The Sun, Harris was arrested on New Year’s Day. Allegedly he stabbed 28-year-old chef Kjetil Osthus at the chef’s Haugesund house as fireworks were being set off to celebrate the New Year.

Harris has denied being at the scene but has been placed in police custody. The young Brit was in the country reportedly visiting his friend Rune Torresdal. Police are investigating and are said to be examining knives that they discovered at the home of 23-year-old Torresdal. Torresdal has been charged by the police with being an accessory to the crime.

Harris from Oxford is reportedly known to police regarding drugs offences.

According to The Sun, the lawyer of the victim’s family Benedicte Storhaug commented: “The murder appears completely meaningless, without any rational motive.”

Osthus had worked for Norwegian chef and restaurateur Geir Skeie. No further details are known at this time.

