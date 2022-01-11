Young Brazilian footballer survives scare after collapsing during game.

YOUNG Brazilian footballer Lucas Santana survives a scare after collapsing during a São Paulo Football Junior Cup game over the weekend – in scenes reminiscent of Ousmane Coulibaly, who suffered a heart attack during a league match in Qatar.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who plays for São Bento, collapsed 17 minutes into the second half during his side’s cup clash with EC São Bernardo after apparently suffering a seizure. He was quickly removed from the Baetão stadium in São Bernardo do Campo and taken to hospital.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The referee spotted the player clutching his chest and went to the player before requesting medical attention. After some first aid was administered on the pitch, the ambulance arrived.

According to Brazilian news outlet Globo Esporte, after undergoing tests on the head and spine, Lucas was released by doctors.