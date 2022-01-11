Boyzone’s Keith Duffy announces his father’s death

Boyzone’s heartbroken Keith Duffy announces his father’s death and pays tribute.

Keith took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that his father Sean had died on Monday, January 10.

Along with his son Jay, Keith paid tribute to the “courageous and brave warrior” and shared family photos.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Jay and Keith wrote: “Séan Duffy 1945 – 2022 . Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are to announce the passing of our father/grandfather Séan.

“The most courageous and brave warrior we’ve ever known and probably will ever know. We already miss him so much. Keith&Jay. X.”

Many people quickly sent love and support to the family. Ronan Keating paid tribute to Keith’s father and said: “Sending all our love.”

Brian McFadden commented: “What a fighter! What a man!”

In March 2020 Keith admitted that he was worried about his father’s health. Speaking to the Sun Keith said: “My dad is not well at the moment so he is having to mind himself but even though he’s not well, my dad would still get up and go to work.

“Before the pandemic he was stuck at home for a few weeks and with the extra weeks of the pandemic he is starting to go stir crazy.”

Keith went on to add: “I think he is looking forward to getting out of the house and go for a walk, you know. He has been telling me for years he is 69 so I don’t think he’s telling me the truth any more. He’s definitely past 70.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.