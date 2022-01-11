Bernard Tomic has bizarre rant in Australian Open disaster

In a subtle dig at organisers, Tomic had a bizarre rant after his qualifying match disaster, providing another controversy for the Australian Open. The tournament already made the news for the wrong reasons over the last week with the issue of Djokovic’s visa making world headlines.



Bernard Tomic’s attempt to qualify was short lived losing 6-1, 6-4 to Russia’s Roman Safiullin bundling the 29 year-old Australian out.

Trailing 2-1 at the change of ends in the second set, Tomic went on a rant telling the umpire that he was physically challenged.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Continuing the rant he said: “For sure in the next two days I will test positive, I’m telling you.”

He added: “I will buy you dinner if I don’t test positive in three days, otherwise you buy me dinner. I cannot believe nobody is getting tested. They are allowing players to come onto the court with rapid tests in their room. C’mon.”

He finished with: “No official PCR testing.”

Bernard Tomic is an Australian tennis player born in Germany of Croatian descent. He reached the No. 27 in the ranking ATP at age 19, threatening a promising career, however he has remained outside the top 50 since mid-2012, managing to return to the top 30 in April 2015 and the top 20 in October 2015.

The bizarre rant by Tomic in Australia underlies the strong feelings in the country over the preference given to Djokovic, with Australians having endured months of travel restrictions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.