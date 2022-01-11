Further arrests made in connection to Christmas Day murder in Elche

Further arrests have been made in connection to the Christmas Day murder of a young woman in Elche.

FURTHER arrests have been made in connection to the death of the 25-year-old woman who was shot dead by her 21-year-old partner in the Los Palmerales neighbourhood of the city on Christmas Day last year.

National Police have arrested 11 people in Alicante (seven) and Elche (four), seven men and four women, for their alleged involvement in the horrific event that occurred in Elche on December 25, 2021.

According to National Police in Elche, the alleged perpetrator received the help of several people in order to remain hidden from police and to help gain access to the home of his ex-partner, where he barricaded himself and fired at the officers before being arrested.

A tip-off eventually led police to the young man’s hideout in the home of an ex-partner, with whom he had an 18-month-old daughter, according to Cadenasur. The man had evaded police capture for five days.

Officers carried out two house searches in Elche and Santa Pola and are believed to have uncovered the alleged weapon used by the man to kill his partner, whose death left behind two orphans, a 10-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

Police have accused those arrested of helping to cover up the crime and of hiding the attacker, while some have also been detained for the illegal possession of weapons and drugs – 27 grams of cocaine, 44 grams of heroin and 2 grams of marijuana, according to police sources.

Seven of the detainees have been charged and released after giving a statement at the police headquarters in Elche while four have been sentenced to go to court in Alicante.

