Andalucia opens booster jabs for the next age range

Andalucia opens up COVID booster jabs for the next age range. From Monday, January 10, the Andalusian Health Service opened up booster jabs for people born in 1968 and 1969 (53 and 52 years old).

From Wednesday, January 12, slots for booster jabs will be opened up for people born in 1970 and 1971, i.e. 51 and 50 years of age.

According to the Junta de Andalucia, appointments can be made via the usual channels such as ClicSalud+, the mobile application and the Salud Responde telephone number (955 54 50 50 60). Health centres will also be able to make appointments but people should preferably ring them rather than turning up at their local centre.

The Junta de Andalucia said: “As for the walk-in vaccination points, as of this Tuesday, those pending a booster dose will be able to go to these points provided they are 55 years old or older, those who received a Janssen dose or the AstraZeneca vaccines; as well as those 12 years old or older pending the start of the vaccination process with the first dose or who are awaiting the second dose.”

In Spain booster jabs are recommended for people six months after they have had the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna. For anyone having had AstraZeneca or the single-dose Janssen vaccine, the booster jab is recommended after three months.

The Junta de Andalucia added: “In the case of children, the specific Pfizer preparation, in addition to containing a smaller amount of active ingredient, separates the two doses by an interval of eight weeks instead of three. Throughout Andalucia, vaccinations will continue to be carried out in this age group from 11 to 5 years old, mainly in health centres and external points, although mobile units are also scheduled to intervene.”

