Wildest Covid stories, from kids in car boots to people taking tests ‘laterally’

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been plenty of strange stories revealed as people have navigated Covid-19 in their own, erm, ‘unique’ ways. Here is a little round-up of some of the wildest Covid stories from the last few months that are enough to give anyone pause for thought!

Covid Car Boot. This Texan woman had the not so bright idea to isolate her 13-year-old son in the boot of her car because he had tested positive for Covid-19. She travelled to a drive-thru testing centre where she was promptly put under investigation by Houston police. You won’t believe the woman’s profession either! Read more here – Covid Car Boot Plane Crazy. What would you do if you saw that someone on your flight knew they were positive for Covid-19, but wasn’t owning up to it? That was the dilemma a Reddit user found themselves in on a recent American Airlines flight as they spotted a text message through a crack in the seats! Hell of a way to find out one of our wildest Covid stories. See more on this story here – Plane Crazy Tests Tube. While the latest lateral flow advice is to take your tests as soon as you can before meeting up with people, some people have really taken this information literally, or ‘laterally’ if you will. Like this lady on the Tube who set herself up for being cautious with self-testing, but missed the part about keeping others away until you know the results! Watch the wild video here – Test Tube Lucky Number Eight. As everyone is looking to keep themselves safe through vaccinating against coronavirus, one Indian man has taken things quite a few step further. Brahmdeo Mandal, 65, is known to have taken EIGHT doses of Covid-19 vaccine, although he claims he has taken 11 and that they have helped him get rid of aches and pains and “stay healthy”. Read more here – Lucky Number Eight Knickers To Face Masks. In the last of our wildest Covid stories, and speaking of taking precautions for Coronavirus, this man obviously thought some kind of face-covering was better than nothing as he boarded a flight to Washington. The flight attendants were not so sure though. There is a video showing the long-suffering crew telling the Florida man that he isn’t in compliance and will have to leave the aircraft. Read more here – Knickers To Face Masks

As you can see, people will be people, with all the strange behaviour that comes with that whether we are in the middle of a global pandemic or not! While all these stories were relatively harmless in the end, do keep an eye out for other wild Covid-19 stories and stay safe!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.