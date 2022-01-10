Urgent call for blood donors in Seville

An urgent call for blood donors of all blood types has been made in Seville, following significant decreases in the numbers of donors over the Christmas period.

The Andalucian Department of Health and Families has made an urgent call for blood donors in order to “replenish the reserves of all blood types, as it will not be possible to distribute blood components to hospitals this week if the number of donations continues to be as it has been over the last few days”.

In a statement, the Blood Transfusion Centre said that there has been an “alarming decrease in donations” as a consequence of Christmas celebrations and an average of 350 blood donations are required per day in order to “get back to normal”.

The Centre therefore wished to remind the public that their opening times are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

This week, from January 10 to 14, there will be mobile blood donation units in Morón de la Frontera (Monday to Friday), Carmona (Monday to Thursday), Coripe (Monday 10 January), Tocina (Monday), Cañada Rosal (Tuesday 11), Cazalla de la Sierra (Tuesday), Utrera (Tuesday), Pedrera (Wednesday and Thursday), Tomares (Thursday 13), La Campana (Friday 14) and El Ronquillo (Friday).

In the case of the city of Seville, the mobile blood donation units will be at the Faculty of Economics and Business Sciences at the University of Seville on Wednesday 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 20:30 p.m.; and at the Santa Aurelia Social Club, on Calle Satsuma, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday 14.

