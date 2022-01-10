Torrevieja pays homage to late graffiti artist ‘House’

‘HOUSE’ HOMAGE: Graffiti in Raul Sanchez’s memory at the Vicente Garcia football ground Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA bade farewell to Raul Sanchez Araque, a nationally-recognised graffiti artist better known by his tag, House.

The “graffitero” whose sudden and unexpected death was announced recently, was the author of commissioned murals like the wall painting at Torrevieja’s municipal water deposit in Alto de la Casilla.

Raul’s outstanding works include a mural at the Santa Eulalia parish church in Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) and others in sports stadiums, restaurants and discotheques throughout Spain.

His murals also decorate local schools, where he introduced the youngest pupils to art and was a regular participant in numerous initiatives carried out by the town hall’s Youth department.

On learning of his death, Raul’s friends and colleagues, who had arrived from all over the country, asked the town hall for a public space where they could pay their last respects to the artist.

The town hall agreed and they have now decorated the walls of the Vicente Garcia football ground in his memory.


