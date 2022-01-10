Tajo-Segura water still vital to Vega Baja and Alicante province agriculture

Linda Hall
TAJO-SEGURA PIPELINE: Vega Baja agricultura depends on regular water transfers Photo credit: M Peinado

DISCONTENT rumbles on as the central government forges ahead with plans to reduce water supplies from the Tajo-Segura pipeline.

The Diputacion provincial council, backed by Alicante University’s Water Institute and the Tajo-Segura Irrigation Syndicate, has appealed against the River Tajo Plan in a letter to the Environment Ministry.

Alicante province needs 380 cubic hectometres of the pipeline water each year, over and above desalinated water from the Torrevieja and Escombreras plants, the Diputacion claimed.

“Should this be otherwise, the economic and social future will be jeopardised in a province where 100,000 jobs depend directly on this water,” the document maintained.

The Diputacion also called on the central government to adopt subsidy procedures to ensure that the price of desalinated irrigation water does not exceed 30 cents per cubic metre.

“This resource now costs 85 cents a cubic metre and is expected to cost over €1.25,” the Diputacion pointed out.


