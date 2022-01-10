Spain has the highest unemployment rate among EU countries – again

Spain has an unemployment rate of 14.1%, the highest of all the countries of the European Union once again.

Spain takes the prize for the highest unemployment rate of the European Union. With a rate of 14%, the unemployment rate in Spain in November 2021 was higher than that of Greece (13.4%) and much higher than that of Italy (9.2%).

Spain is still far higher than the average unemployment rate of the eurozone (7.2%).

The unemployment data from November 2021 is the best seen in both zones since March 2020, the first month in which restrictions were introduced to help contain the spread of coronavirus. There has been an improvement in the job market in Spain, which, despite having the highest rate of unemployment, has still managed to reduce it by three tenths since October.

The lowest unemployment rates were observed in the Czech Republic (2.2%), the Netherlands (2.7%) and Poland (3%).

Eurostat, the official statistical office of the European Union, calculates that 13,984 million people were unemployed in the EU in November 2021, 11,829 million of whom were in the eurozone.

In comparison with November 2020, the number of unemployed people descended by 1,659 million in the EU and by 1,411 million in the eurozone.

Regarding under-25s, the unemployment rate in the eurozone in November was 15.5%, and 15.4% in the EU.

In Spain in November, there were 3,279 million unemployed people, 493,000 of whom were under-25s. The rate of youth unemployment in Spain went from 30.2% in October to 29.2% in November, the first time it had fallen below the threshold of 30% since November 2008.

Still, the youth unemployment rate in Spain was the second highest in the EU, second only to Greece’s 39.1%.

