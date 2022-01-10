Sanchez announces that the government will finally regulate the price of antigen tests

Sanchez has announced that the Spanish government with finally regulate the price of the rapid antigen tests sold in pharmacies, as there had previously been no maximum price limit.

The Spanish government will regulate the price of antigen tests by setting a maximum price limit and will also buy a total of 344,000 doses of oral antiviral medication from Pfizer this month. The medication reduces the possibility of hospitalisation and death by “around 80%”. President Pedro Sanchez made the announcement on Monday, December 10.

“We will, yes,” replied Sanchez in an interview when asked whether the government would do anything to try to regulate the prices of antigen tests, the sales of which have skyrocketed over the Christmas period due to the high number of new cases. According to the president, this led to “a peak of demand” for which the offer available was not able to provide. However, he considers that this problem has now been solved. “And now we’ll focus on the price,” he stated.

During the interview, Sanchez also announced the purchase of 344,000 doses of oral antiviral medication against COVID, which “reduces the possibility of hospitalisation and death by around 80%”. The European Medicines Agency authorised the first pill against coronavirus, Molnupiravir, in November.

Sanchez continues to reject mandatory vaccination, insisting that more than 90% of the Spanish population is already fully vaccinated and more than 80% of over-60s have already had the booster shot. “It’s important to remind the unvaccinated that they have the right and responsibility to protect themselves, but the civic behaviour of our citizens has been exemplary,” he stated.

