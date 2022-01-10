Robert Durst dead, aged 78

Robert Durst, the 78-year-old killer, was four months into his life sentence for two murders



Convicted killer, and real estate heir, Robert Durst, has died today, Monday, January 10, in the Los Angeles correctional facility where he was serving a life sentence for two murders. Durst, who was the subject of ‘The Jinx‘, HBO’s true-crime documentary, reportedly died from Covid-19 complications.

Durst apparently went into cardiac arrest, and died at San Joaquin General Hospital, as confirmed by his lawyer. In a mugshot released last December by the California Department of Corrections, the killer was shown looking frail, and using a breathing tube.

During most of his trial in California, he had appeared in a wheelchair, reportedly suffering from numerous medical conditions, which included contracting coronavirus. His defence team had constantly attempted to halt the trial citing his ongoing health issues.

Durst was said to suffer from chest pains, and breathing problems, while apparently not even being able to get dressed without pain. He also had bladder cancer, which led to his getting urinary tract infections, and using a catheter.

Sentenced to life imprisonment without parole, Durst was just four months into his time behind bars. He was convicted of the killing of Susan Berman in 2000, who was his best friend. A second indictment then followed when it came to light that he had murdered, Kathleen McCormack Durst, his ex-wife, in 1982.

Prosecutors were of the opinion during the trial last October that Durst had conducted the execution-style slaying of Berman to stop her revealing that he had been responsible for his ex-wife’s disappearance, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

