Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Programme of events

Officials at Buckingham Palace have released the programme of events for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June this year. The festival will mark the Queen’s 70th year in the post.

In what is likely to be a huge tourist attraction and a fantastic financial boost for the UK’s tourist industry, the jubilee will see a host of mega stars perform as well as a pageant along the Mall.

The only thing that could detract from what is likely to be a wonderful event after all the lockdowns and bad news, is that the Queen herself may not be able to play a major role in the celebrations having been ordered by doctors to rest. It is understood that the royal family will fulfil many of her duties, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The Queen would usually spend the anniversary of her coronation privately at Sandringham – but next year, given the significance of the occasion, will be slightly different.

Included in the plans are a four-day bank holiday, performances at Windsor Castle, the traditional mall parade and a search for a new pudding. The Queen will also be opening up some of her private estates to the public.

Celebrations officially begin today, with Fortnum and Mason launching its Platinum Pudding Competition. The contest is on to find a dessert worthy of the Queen’s 70th year on the throne. Submissions are expected from both the top chefs in the trade but also from the man in the street, with the judging being undertaken by the likes of baking royalty Dame Mary Berry.

As with dishes created to commemorate the Queen’s time in the role, the idea is that the dish will serve as a lasting reminder of the celebrations. The dish as well as the proposed the Green Canopy initiative, which will plant trees to be presented to the Queen at the end of the year.

The programme

12 to 15 May – more than 1,000 performers and 500 horses will take part in a show in Windsor Castle, taking the crowds on a journey through history from Elizabeth I to the present day.

2 June – a four-day bank holiday weekend begins. This starts with a special Trooping the Colour on Horse Guards Parade in central London. Then the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and its Overseas Territories, will all light a beacon at the same time as one at Buckingham Palace.

3 June – a service of Thanksgiving will be held in the grand surrounds of St Paul’s Cathedral.

4 June – A celebrity packed Party At The Palace. Those lined up to perform at the show have not yet been named, but it has been said that it will bring together some of the biggest stars in the world.

5 June – the Sunday will see Britons e able to come together for the Big Jubilee Lunch, marking the final day of the bank holiday period.

Balmoral and Sandringham will be opened to local residents for the long weekend with volunteers, dancers, musicians, military personnel and key workers telling the story of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant , in which a River Of Hope will be paraded along the Mall – made up of 200 silk flags.

As always plans involve school children who have been asked to create a picture for how they would like the planet to look over the next 70 years. The best ideas will be put on to the flags.

The celebrations don’t end in June with July seeing a trio of displays to mark the occasion.

The Queen’s platinum jubilee is likely to attract visitors from all over the world with a sparkling array of events lined up in the programme.

