Pfizer will have specific omicron vaccine by March

Pfizer has announced they will have a vaccine that is specifically designed to protect against omicron by March, although it will also protect against the other variants.

The American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that by March, they hope to have a new vaccine against COVID-19 that gives even greater protection against the omicron variant.

The CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, explained that it is still not clear whether the new product will be necessary, but the company is already starting to produce the first doses as some countries wish to have them as soon as possible.

“The hope is that we will achieve something that will have way, way better protection particularly against infections, because the protection against the hospitalizations and the severe disease — it is reasonable right now, with the current vaccines as long as you are having let’s say the third dose,” Bourla said.

The CEO of Pfizer explained that the new version will offer more immunity against omicron, but will also continue to protect against the other variants.

Although the product will be ready in March, Bourla emphasised that it is still not clear whether it will be necessary.

The company Moderna has also stated that they hope to have a new booster dose of their vaccine specifically for the omicron variant by next autumn.

