ONE year into Operation Freedom booster jabs recommended in Gibraltar to those who have already been double vaccinated against Covid-19.

Today, January 10, it was exactly a year since the first dose of the vaccination against Covid-19 was administered in Gibraltar.

This was the beginning of the unprecedented Operation Freedom, which to date has successfully administered 108,577 doses of the vaccine to residents and cross-frontier workers according to the Gibraltar Government.

Operation Freedom is central to Gibraltar’s Covid-19 response and recovery and its success is thanks in large part to the dedicated teams of staff, from the clinical teams to the cross-section of public servants providing operational support.

Operation Freedom is still underway as the vaccination for Covid-19 is rolled out to different groups and the booster vaccination programme remains the biggest operational strand of this with all eligible individuals strongly encouraged to take up the offer.

Director of Nursing, Sandra Gracia, said: “Nurses have been at the core of Operation Freedom since the beginning, and continue to go over and above the call of duty to vaccinate Gibraltar against Covid-19.

“Many will work extra hours at the vaccine clinic on top of their existing shifts.

“Student nurses were drafted in to administer vaccines after competently and effectively undertaking the appropriate training, and I commend them for their professionalism and commitment. Operation

“Freedom has been unprecedented in Gibraltar’s history and each one of these nurses is an asset to their profession.”

After a remarkable first period of tackling the pandemic with very few people falling ill or losing their lives, the number of individuals catching the virus spiked suddenly despite the fact that all of those who wanted to receive the vaccine had been inoculated.

Figures for January 10, 2022 showed that there have been 9,969 positive cases identified (equivalent to almost one third of the population) but just 88 deaths due to Covid-19 and a further 12 who died from more than one cause which included the virus.

Currently there are 1,118 positive cases on the Rock of which 38 are visitors yet only three people are being treated in St Bernard Hospital’s Covid ward.

