News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca area

Lucky escape A LORRY-DRIVER had to be cut free after his vehicle plunged down an eight-metre embankment on the A-7 motorway near Crevillent on January 10. The 65-year-old driver, who was conscious throughout, was stabilised at the scene by medics and later transferred by ambulance to Vinalopo hospital in Elche.

Mirror freak ELCHE’S Policia Local, alerted by a watchful resident, arrested a 44-year-old man who had wrenched off the wing mirrors on seven parked cars, shortly after midnight on January 10. Owing to the late hour, officers left notes on the vehicles, explaining owners’ rights to lodge an official complaint.

Choppers out THE Generalitat’s Emergencies Coordination Centre sent out helicopters on 149 search and rescue operations last year in Alicante, Valencia and Castellon provinces. Ninety-seven of the callouts were to Alicante province, mainly to come to the aid of often ill-equipped climbers or hikers who suffered injuries in mountain areas.

Fire alert TORREVIEJA’S Policia Local and Guardia Civil officers evacuated a disabled woman and her carer from their ground floor flat when fire broke out in their apartment building in Avenida Alfredo Nobel. Both later needed treatment for smoke inhalation, as did a young couple and their son, aged seven.

Outlook sunny THE regional government has excluded large-scale solar energy plants from its year-long ban on licences for projects on protected land set out in the Vega Baja Territorial Action Plan (PAT). This will allow several mammoth projects by investment funds to go ahead, including those planned for Sierra Escalona.