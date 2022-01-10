Mayor Toni Perez puts the record straight in Benidorm

By
Linda Hall
-
0
TONI PEREZ: Benidorm used 85 per cent of its Parentesis allocation Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM has allocated more than 85 per cent of its Parentesis aid for local businesses and the self-employed.

This fund financed by the regional government, the Diputacion provincial council and the town hall to alleviate the pandemic’s effect on the local economy, was distributed to different sectors set out by the regional government, explained Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez on January 10.

He went on to clarify that the local government had also introduced its own lines of financial aid to businesses omitted from the Generalitat categories.  Some of these grants were entirely financed by Benidorm town hall and others by the Diputacion, Perez said.

Listing the municipality’s direct assistance for beleaguered businesses and the self-employed, Perez refuted regional government sources who accused Benidorm of not using all its Parentesis aid.

The criticism, the mayor said, was the result of “internal PSOE wars” combined with “an absence of loyalty and institutional respect.”


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

