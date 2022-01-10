Mayor Toni Perez puts the record straight in Benidorm

BENIDORM has allocated more than 85 per cent of its Parentesis aid for local businesses and the self-employed.

This fund financed by the regional government, the Diputacion provincial council and the town hall to alleviate the pandemic’s effect on the local economy, was distributed to different sectors set out by the regional government, explained Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez on January 10.

He went on to clarify that the local government had also introduced its own lines of financial aid to businesses omitted from the Generalitat categories. Some of these grants were entirely financed by Benidorm town hall and others by the Diputacion, Perez said.

Listing the municipality’s direct assistance for beleaguered businesses and the self-employed, Perez refuted regional government sources who accused Benidorm of not using all its Parentesis aid.

The criticism, the mayor said, was the result of “internal PSOE wars” combined with “an absence of loyalty and institutional respect.”